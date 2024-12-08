Trae Young's Injury Status for Denver Nuggets vs Atlanta Hawks
The Denver Nuggets and Atlanta Hawks are on two opposite ends of the spectrum right now. Denver just lost one of their worst games of the Nikola Jokic era, while the Hawks are on a six-game winning streak and just had a very impressive clutch win against the Los Angeles Lakers.
Now, the two teams who are on totally different ends of momentum, face off.
The Atlanta Hawks have a few names listed on their injury report, but their most important name is on there. Trae Young has been listed as probable with right Achilles tendinitis.
Young has only missed one game for the Hawks this season, and that was on November 12 against the Boston Celtics. Through 23 games this season, Young is averaging 21.2 points, 12.3 assists, and 3.9 rebounds on 38/31/90 shooting from the field. While Young has sacrificed four points a game this season from his career average, it's clear that he's putting more emphasis on being a distributor.
Meanwhile, the Nuggets may have suffered their worst loss in the Nikola Jokic era last night against the Washington Wizards. Washington snapped a 16-game losing streak against the Nuggets despite Jokic putting up a career high 56 points. To put that into perspective, it was Washington's first win since October.
The Denver Nuggets now have less than 24 hours to get it together and take on a red-hot Atlanta Hawks team. The two teams face off at 6:00 p.m. EST tonight.
