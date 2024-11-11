Two Key Players Ruled OUT for Dallas Mavericks vs Denver Nuggets
The Denver Nuggets have been able to stay undefeated during their five-game home stand and have a chance to cap it off at 5-0 when they host the Dallas Mavericks tonight. While the Nuggets will still be without forward Aaron Gordon as he nurses a calf strain, they'll get a boost with two key Mavericks set to miss the contest.
According to NBA reporter Grant Afseth, the Mavericks will be without center Dereck Lively II (right shoulder sprain) and P.J. Washington (right knee sprain). Additionally, star guard Luka Doncic is listed as a game-time decision as he deals with a groin strain.
Now, in his second season, Lively has shown statistical improvements across the board in the six games he has appeared in this year. Lively is averaging 9.3 points and 8.2 rebounds while coming off the bench for Dallas. With Lively out, Daniel Gafford will assume a bigger role as he'll be tasked with defending the league's top center Nikola Jokic.
As for Washington, it will be his third missed game of the season as he's struggled to start the year. After being a key to the Mavericks' playoff success last year, he's started the season averaging just 9.4 points per game and shooting 22.6% from beyond the arc. Given head coach Jason Kidd's rotations in his absence, Naji Marshall is expected to fill his role in the starting lineup.
With a win tonight and a Minnesota Timberwolves loss, the Nuggets can take sole possession of the fourth seed in the Western Conference and potentially climb higher with a Golden State Warriors loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder.
