Two-Time All-Star's Three-Word Reaction To Desmond Bane Trade News
The NBA offseason was expected to be wild, especially after ESPN's Shams Charania hinted at it earlier in the playoffs. At the time, both Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kevin Durant were expected to be the top trade targets of the offseason, but it has since pivoted to just Durant, as reports indicate Antetokounmpo could stay put.
However, as fans and people around the league actively await when the Durant domino falls, that doesn't mean other teams can't start making trades with other players. On Sunday morning, fans opened their phones or turned on their TVs to see that a massive trade went down, but it was involving the Orlando Magic and Memphis Grizzlies.
In a report by Charania, the Magic have agreed to send Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Cole Anthony, and four unprotected first-rounders with one swap in exchange for Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane. A move that has shocked fans across the league for the amount of draft capital, ex-Denver Nuggets guard and former NBA All-Star Isaiah Thomas chimed in with his reaction to the deal.
"lol they trippin," Thomas shared in a post to his X account.
Looking at the reactions from the trade, fans are shocked to see that the Magic parted ways with so much draft capital, especially when deals like Luka Doncic's move to the Los Angeles Lakers cost just one pick. However, this trade resembles what the New York Knicks gave up to acquire Mikal Bridges, and that move helped them to their best season since 2000.
Thomas has been involved in his fair share of deals in his NBA career, but none with as much draft capital as this. Following this move, the Magic could look to make another trade in order to try and capitalize on next season's window in the Eastern Conference.
Related Articles
Nikola Jokic's Rare Appearance Amid NBA Finals Goes Viral
NBA Fans React to Rare Nikola Jokic Offseason Appearance
Knicks Legend's One-Word Reaction to Russell Westbrook Contract News