Ty Lue Makes Honest Russell Westbrook Statement
The LA Clippers defeated the Denver Nuggets at Intuit Dome on Sunday night, improving to 2-0 over their Western Conference rivals on the season. This game was the return of Russell Westbrook, as the former Clippers guard played his old team in Los Angeles for the first time since being traded this summer.
Westbrook played 25 minutes in the loss, tallying nine points, eight assists, three rebounds, two steals, and one block. The Clippers played a tribute for Westbrook during the first timeout that included video clips of some of his best highlights with the team, as well as footage from his community work off the court.
Speaking with reporters before the game, Clippers head coach Ty Lue made an honest statement on Westbrook, saying he saved the team two seasons ago when he signed as a free agent.
“Being from LA, a huge part of what we did here the last couple years,” Lue said. “Two years ago he really saved our season. When PG went down, Russ stepped right in and really helped us and willed us to get to the playoffs.”
Westbrook was traded to the Utah Jazz this offseason where he agreed to a contract buyout before signing in Denver. The 17-year NBA veteran has averaged 12.0 points, 6.1 assists, and 4.1 rebounds in 18 games with the Nuggets this season.
Along with his contributions on the court, Westbrook did a lot off the court in his time with the Clippers. This included the opening of Russell Westbrook Community Court at Jesse Owens Park in South LA, just two miles from Intuit Dome. Westbrook’s Why Not? Foundation hosted its 13th annual Thanksgiving meal distribution at the park last month.
