Updated Denver Nuggets vs Portland Trail Blazers Injury Report
The Denver Nuggets and the Portland Trail Blazers are facing off for the third time this season on Wednesday.
In their last meeting, Nikola Jokic led the Nuggets to a huge victory with 40 points, 7 rebounds, and 8 assists while shooting an efficient 68% from the field. The Nuggets got off to an early start and never looked back from their lead, and now look to take down the Blazers for the second time in three nights.
The Nuggets and Blazers have loaded injury reports for Wednesday's matchup. The Nuggets have listed seven players on their report: Russell Westbrook, Jamal Murray, Aaron Gordon, Michael Porter Jr., Peyton Watson, DaRon Holmes II, and Vlatko Cancar.
Russell Westbrook is OUT with a left hamstring strain.
Aaron Gordon is OUT due to right calf injury management.
Michael Porter Jr. is OUT with a left hamstring strain.
Jamal Murray is upgraded to AVAILABLE despite dealing with left knee inflammation.
Vlatko Cancar is out with left knee surgery rehabilitation, DaRon Holmes II is out with right Achilles tendon repair, and Peyton Watson is out with a right knee sprain.
The Trail Blazers have seven players on the injury report ahead of tip-off: Deandre Ayton, Jerami Grant, Scoot Henderson, Justin Minaya, Kris Murray, Matisse Thybulle, and Robert Williams III.
Scoot Henderson is OUT with right ankle sprain.
Deandre Ayton is OUT with a left calf strain.
Jerami Grant is OUT with right knee soreness.
Kris Murray is available despite dealing with a left quad contusion, Justin Minaya is out due to his two-way contract, Robert Williams III is out with right knee soreness, and Matisse Thybulle is out with a right ankle sprain.
The Denver Nuggets and Portland Trail Blazers will face off Wednesday at 9:00 p.m. EST.
Related Articles
Nikola Jokic Makes NBA History in Nuggets-Mavericks
Latest Update on Denver Nuggets Potentially Signing Ex-Lakers Player
Nikola Jokic's Brutally Honest Statement on Luka Doncic Trade to Lakers