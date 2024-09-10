WNBA Legend Lisa Leslie Reacts to Carmelo Anthony's Instagram Post
NBA legend Carmelo Anthony had an incredible career. Playing 19 seasons in the NBA, Anthony made 10 All-Star teams and was named to the league’s 75th Anniversary Team in 2021.
With 28,289 career points, Anthony ranks 10th on the NBA’s all-time scoring list. The closest active player to Anthony’s points total is LA Clippers guard James Harden who ranks 20th all-time with 25,885 points. Harden scored 1,192 points in 72 games last season, so he certainly has a chance to catch Anthony before retiring, but it will likely be at least two seasons before he does.
In an Instagram post on Tuesday, Anthony shared photos from The Kering Foundation’s Caring for Women event.
Via Anthony: “When the world takes care of women, women take care of the world
Honored to co-host this year’s @keringfoundation Caring for Women event #STAYME7O”
Anthony received a comment under his post from WNBA legend Lisa Leslie who wrote, "❤️This!!!"
Both Leslie and Anthony are USA Basketball legends. A four-time Olympic medalist, Anthony won three gold medals (2008, 2012, 2016) and one bronze medal (2004). Prior to Kevin Durant breaking her record in Paris this summer, Leslie was USA Basketball’s all-time leading scorer.
Via Leslie on August 6, 2024: “Congratulations @KDTrey5 I’m honored to have you break my @TeamUSA Olympic record!!! Our dedication to our country is evident and etched in stone!! Now go get another Gold medal my friend! One Team, One Goal, Gold!”
Anthony spent most of his NBA career between the Denver Nuggets and New York Knicks before brief stints with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets, Portland Trail Blazers, and Los Angeles Lakers.
