Nikola Jokic's Honest Anthony Edwards Statement Before Nuggets vs. Timberwolves
The Denver Nuggets are set to face the Minnesota Timberwolves in a highly anticipated Western Conference Semi-Finals matchup. The star battle between Nikola Jokic and Anthony Edwards is one that NBA fans are understandably excited for, and Jokic recently spoke on the young guard.
"He’s amazing," Jokic said of Edwards. "He’s a really dangerous player. He’s a really talented player who can do everything, who has everything in his arsenal. He’s actually a really funny guy to be around. Hopefully we’re going to have some fun, too."
Edwards was already a certified star before this postseason began, but he has continued to prove that he can do it in the playoffs, building off some very impressive postseason games in previous years. While Edwards and the Timberwolves have a lot of work to do in order to reach their goal this season, an opening round sweep of the Phoenix Suns put the NBA world on notice that this team's performance in the regular season was no fluke.
Many felt this Nuggets vs. Timberwolves matchup would be the Western Conference Finals, but the bracket broke in such a way that they are meeting a round earlier. The winner of this series is projected many places to come out of the Western Conference, and while there are still some very good teams remaining in the West, it is hard to bet against that being the case.
