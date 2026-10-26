10 Players Listed on Nuggets vs. Warriors Injury Report: Who's Out for Denver?

For the second time in their first three games of the season, the Denver Nuggets have a marquee matchup against one of the NBA's best point guards. After being taken down by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder in their season opener, the Nuggets prepare to face off against Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors.

The Nuggets have split their first two games of the season, coming off an overtime win over the New Orleans Pelicans in their home opener. Moving to 2-1 with a win over the Warriors would be ideal as they look to build more momentum off their 23-point comeback on Saturday.

However, heading into the marquee matchup, both the Nuggets and Warriors are dealing with injuries. Ten total players are listed on Sunday's injury report, with Denver likely to be without four key players.

Nuggets injury report

Oct 22, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) moves the ball around Denver Nuggets forward Cameron Johnson (23) during the first quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For the second consecutive game, the Nuggets could be without one starter and three key bench players. In Saturday's win, they were without starting forward Cameron Johnson, along with Alpha Diallo, Spencer Jones, and Julian Strawther. It looks like these absences will carry over into Monday's matchup. Denver's full injury report:

Alpha Diallo - DOUBTFUL (right wrist sprain/personal reasons)

Cameron Johnson - DOUBTFUL (right ankle sprain)

Spencer Jones - OUT (bilateral hamstring injury management)

Julian Strawther - OUT (left knee sprain)

With all four of these players sidelined on Saturday, the Nuggets turned to two-way rookie Bryce Hopkins to start, while co-rookie Trevon Brazile closed the game. We also saw two-way wing Cam Whitmore get some run, as Denver trusted its youth to pull out a win over New Orleans. We will likely see something similar for Monday's game.

Not having any of these guys would obviously hurt the Nuggets, especially as they lose three of their top defenders in Diallo, Johnson, and Jones. They could have their hands full with this Warriors team while shorthanded, but obviously, they have enough faith in Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, and Aaron Gordon to pull out a win regardless.

Warriors injury report

Oct 21, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) gestures against the Los Angeles Lakers in the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Warriors are surprisingly off to a 0-3 start this season, coming off a loss to the Phoenix Suns in a game where they were without Steph Curry, Draymond Green, and Brandin Podziemski. However, heading into Monday's matchup in Denver, all three will be returning to the lineup. Even with them active, though, the Warriors have listed six players on their injury report:

Charles Bassey - PROBABLE (right patellar tendinopathy)

Brandon Williams - PROBABLE (left low back soreness)

Gui Santos - QUESTIONABLE (left knee tendinitis)

Jimmy Butler - OUT (right ACL repair/surgery)

Moses Moody - OUT (left patellar tendon repair/surgery)

Kristaps Porzingis - OUT (not with team)

The Warriors are dealt a tough hand to start the season with these key injuries, but with their core of Curry, Green, Podziemski, and rookie Yaxel Lendeborg, they are still more than capable. They will still give the Nuggets some trouble on Monday night, but with a damaged bench unit, Denver still has a clear advantage.

The Nuggets and Warriors are set to tip off at 8:00 p.m. MT in Denver on Monday on NBCSN.

Sign up for our free Denver Nuggets On SI newsletter, and get breaking Nuggets news delivered to your inbox daily!