Russell Westbrook Breaks Silence Amid Nuggets' Four-Game Losing Streak
The Denver Nuggets are one of several teams in the Western Conference who are fighting for their playoff seeding with only a few games to go in the regular season. Already entering Sunday night on a three-game losing streak, the Nuggets suffered a blow when head coach Michael Malone revealed Jamal Murray's injury status. As for the game, it didn't go in their favor yet again.
Despite a 41-point triple-double by Nikola Jokic, the Indiana Pacers led by Myles Turner and Obi Toppin handed them a 125-120 loss on Sunday night. Not getting the start despite Murray's absence, Russell Westbrook contributed 16 points in the loss for the Nuggets. After the game, he interestingly broke the silence with his statements following the loss.
"I don't know man, you know, not sure," Westbrook said in response to if the team was showing any sense of urgency with every game mattering down the stretch given their current situation.
In a media session where Westbrook was rather blunt and seemingly not interested in answering any questions, he did share that the reason for what's frustrating him the most right now is "probably just losing, you know."
One of the NBA's top competitors and a player who has carried teams to success on his own in the past, it's evident the losing has frustrated Westbrook greatly. With the losing streak at four straight, it's Denver's longest losing streak of the season and their worst since this 2022-23 season where they lost four straight in March of 2023.
Related Articles
Michael Malone's Blunt Statement on Nuggets' Four-Game Losing Streak
Nikola Jokic Makes NBA History in Nuggets vs Pacers