Former Indiana Pacers forward Oshae Brissett wins NBA Championship with Boston Celtics
Former Indiana Pacers forward Oshae Brissett is an NBA Champion. The 25-year old was with the Boston Celtics this season, and they took home the title on Monday night.
Brissett spent the prior three campaigns in the Pacers organization. He started off in the G League with the then-Fort Wayne Mad Ants, and he worked his way up to the NBA club with strong play. He averaged 8.1 points and 4.5 rebounds per game for the blue and gold across those three seasons.
Last summer, Indiana had a roster spot crunch thanks to their high number of draft picks. They didn't have room to keep Brissett, so the Canadian forward joined the Boston Celtics. "I'm glad that I'm here with the Celtics, but I'll always have love for the guys in Indiana," Brissett said during the season.
He could tell last season that the Pacers were headed down the right track, and Indiana would end up meeting Boston in the Eastern Conference Finals. But the Celtics proved to be the better team, winning the series in four games. Brissett played well in the best-of-seven set, and he joined the rotation in Game 2. That was a key adjustment that helped Boston dominate that night.
Brissett and company went on to the NBA Finals, and they beat the Dallas Mavericks in five games. The ex-Pacer played in three Finals games and was on the floor when the final buzzer sounded in the series. He averaged 1.6 points and 1.4 rebounds per game in the playoffs.
"A professional is someone that keeps their head down, keeps working, stays ready, doesn't complain, [and] is always upbeat," Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle said of Brissett last season.
Now, the young forward is forever an NBA champion. "Go C's We’re Champs," he tweeted on Tuesday night.
