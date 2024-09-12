Top five seasons by a center in Indiana Pacers history
The Indiana Pacers best teams have all featured centers with drastically different styles.
Rik Smits had a buttery mid-post game yet could do a little bit of everything. Domantas Sabonis was an offensive hub. Roy Hibbert shut down everything at the rim, as did Myles Turner but with different offensive skills.
They all shined in their own way, and other talented big men have popped up along the way. Because of the style variance, ranking centers throughout Pacers history is challenging, and that exercise becomes even more difficult when looking at the best individual seasons by an Indiana five man.
Honorable mention: Brad Miller in 2002-03, Myles Turner in 2018-19, and Roy Hibbert in 2011-12
Hibbert was an All-Star for the first time in 2011-12 and averaged a career high in points (12.8) and rebounds (8.8) per game. He ascended more in the future, especially defensively, and had better playoff runs. This season was the start of his peak.
Miller also was an All-Star for the first time with the Pacers. For him, it was in 2002-03 when he averaged 13.1 points and 8.3 rebounds per game. The Indiana native was solid around the basket and helped the blue and gold reach the postseason.
Turner hasn't been an All-Star yet, but he keeps up with Miller and Hibbert statistically in 2018-19 while adding incredible defense. He finished fifth in Defensive Player of the Year voting and led the league in blocks while mastering drop coverage. He scored 13.3 points per game and pulled in 7.2 boards. He just misses the top five.
5: Rik Smits in 1997-98
Smits spent his entire career with Indiana and is a beloved figure in franchise history. The Dunking Dutchman had several great seasons in the Circle City, but a few shine above the rest.
1997-98 is one of those campaigns. Smits was an All-Star for the first, and only, time as he averaged 16.7 points and 6.9 rebounds per game. He was efficient and defended well, which led to MVP votes.
That Pacers team is considered one of the best in franchise history, and they made a deep run to the Eastern Conference Finals. Smits was great in the playoffs, averaging 16.6 points and 5.3 rebounds per night. The team success and All-Star nod make this one of the best seasons from a Pacers big man ever.
4: Rik Smits in 1994-95
Three years before Smits' first All-Star appearance, he hit a higher level, particularly on the offensive end. The Marist College product had a terrific season statistically.
He averaged 17.9 points and a career-high 7.7 rebounds per game. As a result, Smits received some Most Improved Player votes and knocked down 52.6% of his shots. He emerged into his peak form.
In the postseason, he hit an even higher level. The Dutch big man averaged over 20 points per game (20.1) while pulling in over seven boards a night. Indiana was one win away from the NBA Finals, and Smits was a big factor in why.
The numbers and team success combine to make this Smits best season in Indiana and worthy of his ranking.
3: Domantas Sabonis in 2019-20
Sabonis was a hub-style center who made an offense work. His screens, handoffs, and passing were impressive and kept defenses at bay. Even on a team with some frontcourt fit concerns, Sabonis was terrific in 20219-20.
That year, Sabonis became a starter for the first time. He averaged 18.5 points and 12.4 rebounds per game on his way to his first All-Star appearance. The former lottery pick upped his assist numbers to five per game, too, which gave the blue and gold some fun dimensions.
Injuries made it impossible for the big man to play in the playoffs that season, but Sabonis was a tough cover that made his teammates better. He was terrific for a team that ended up finishing in fourth-place in the Eastern Conference.
2: Roy Hibbert in 2012-13
Hibbert's defensive peak was so high that it made everything work for the blue and gold. His rim protection altered how the center position was viewed in the NBA, and while Hibbert wasn't an All-Star in 2012-13, he was as good as ever from start to finish in the campaign.
Hibbert averaged 11.9 points and 8.3 rebounds per game that year. His defense was game changing. He averaged 2.6 blocks a contest, which was his career high. The 2008 first-round pick finished 10th in Defensive Player of the Year voting as Indiana was the top defense in the league.
In the playoffs, Hibbert was outstanding. He posted 17.0 points and 9.9 rebounds per game numbers and was a monster during the Eastern Conference Finals. He was awesome in every series as the Pacers were one win away from the NBA Finals.
Hibbert didn't get as many accolades in that season as he did in others. But between his playoff run and overall success, it was his top season with the franchise.
1: Domantas Sabonis in 2020-21
Sabonis has gotten better every season of his career, so it's only natural that his final season with the blue and gold was his best with the franchise. And the workload he carried made it the best season by a Pacers center ever.
While Indiana didn't reach the postseason that year, the Lithuanian big man dominated games. He averaged 20.3 points, 12.0 rebounds, and 6.0 assists per game. He is one of 47 players to have averaged 20 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists per game in a season, and it's the only campaign by a Pacers player that reached those numbers.
He was the hub for the blue and gold on offense, and everyone who fit well with Sabonis had a great season. The Pacers had a losing record that year, but the team had a +3.1 net rating with their All-Star on the floor. The wins didn't come, but Sabonis' skill and statistical output were as impressive as a Pacers center has ever shown. It was the best season by an Indiana big man ever.
