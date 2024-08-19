Top five seasons by a point guard in Indiana Pacers history
The Indiana Pacers have a long history, joining the NBA ranks in the 1976-77 season. Since then, they have 28 postseason appearances, nine trips to the Eastern Conference Finals, and an NBA Finals berth in 2000. Several stars have paved the way at every position.
At point guard, the Pacers have rostered some of the NBA's best players, including a former league-leader in assists, an All-NBA floor general, and a transformative defender. What are the best individual seasons by the point guard in Indiana Pacers franchise history?
Honorable Mention: George Hill in 2012-13
Hill became the starting point guard in 2012 for the Pacers after Darren Collison was sent away in a trade, and he was instantly impactful. During his first season running the show, the Indianapolis native averaged 14.2 points and 4.7 assists per game.
Those numbers are solid, but don't jump off the page. They also sell Hill's impact short. He was a good off-ball player on a team that had other ball handlers, and he made a name for himself on the defensive end.
Hill was a masterful pick-and-roll defender, something current Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle has discussed in the past. During the 2012-13 season, Indiana had a 99.4 defensive rating with Hill on the court, a terrific number. He made opposing guard's life hell and nearly helped the team reach the NBA Finals.
The IUPUI product would go on to have individual seasons that were better on either the offensive end or defensive end, but in combination, this was his best season in Indiana. While Hill didn't play what many consider to be a traditional point guard role for that team, he still was excellent and deserves consideration for this list.
5: Micheal Williams in 1991-92
Williams only spent two seasons with the Pacers, but he hit his career peak during the 1991-92 campaign. The Baylor product could score, set up his teammates, and defend at a level that made the Pacers a tough out.
The then 25-year old averaged 15.0 points and 8.2 assists per game, which both ended up being the second-best numbers for his career. He paired that with a career-high 2.9 steals per game and was named to an All-Defensive team.
Indiana finished first in the NBA in assists that season and second in scoring. Williams was a major part of it all. The former NBA champion didn't spend much time with the blue and gold, but his peak with the franchise was impressive — a lack of playoff success prevents Williams from being higher on this list.
4: Tyrese Haliburton in 2022-23
Haliburton, who is still with the Pacers currently, was a brilliant offensive player during his first full season with the franchise. He averaged 20.7 points and 10.4 assists per game while shooting over 40% from deep — he established the Pacers as an up-tempo, high-scoring team.
That season, the Wisconsin native was named an All-Star for the first time. He had the blue and gold on an upward trajectory until an injury changed his fortunes in early January of 2023. That limited his total games played and made it tough for Indiana to reach the postseason.
Still, an All-Star berth combined with ridiculous offensive output makes 56 games of 2022-23 Tyrese Haliburton a worthy addition to this list. He was only 22 years old for much of that season, too — his best still may be coming.
3: Don Buse in 1976-77
Buse won a title with the Pacers in the ABA, and he was a monster at the point guard spot for the franchise in their first season in the NBA. Despite only averaging 8.0 points per game, Buse was an obvious choice for this list.
The Indiana native, who played for the organization during three different NBA seasons, was one of the best defensive guards in basketball during the 1970s. He made six-straight All-Defensive teams during the late 70s and early 80s, including during the 1976-77 campaign.
That year, he was also a terrific floor general for the Pacers. Buse averaged 8.5 assists per game, which led the NBA, and guided the team's high-speed offense. Indiana didn't make the postseason after switching league's, but their offense was in good hands.
All of that came on top of a league-leading 3.5 steals per game. Buse was an All-Star that season, and it was one of the best by a Pacers point guard ever.
2: Mark Jackson in 1997-98
Until recently, Jackson's 1997-98 season was the best passing campaign by a Pacers point guard ever. He averaged 8.7 assists per game that season, which finished third in the NBA, and tossed 713 assists in total.
Until the current year, both of those numbers were the best in Pacers franchise history. Jackson's unique style made him a reliable floor general, and he was always looking to make a strong and advanced pass. Those traits are what made him a worthy pick to be a head coach in the NBA after his playing days.
1997-98 was among Jackson's best defensive seasons, too, and he nabbed over a steal per game. He did all of this for a team that some consider to be the best Pacers group ever — they fell to Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls in seven games during the Eastern Conference Finals
In the postseason, Jackson maintained his production and upped his three-point percentage. He continued to play well on a bigger stage, cementing his season as one of the best by a point guard for the blue and gold.
1: Tyrese Haliburton in 2023-24
Jackson's records all fell to Haliburton this year, who just had a sensational campaign. The 23-year old smashed the old franchise record with 10.9 assists per game, a number that led the NBA, while scoring 20.1 points a night.
This time, though, Haliburton was healthier. He played in 67 games, which helped him reach 752 total assists. That set Indiana's franchise record, a crown he wears proudly. He is currently one of the best passers in the NBA.
Haliburton also upped his rebounding rate from 2023 to 2024, dropped his turnover rate, and figured out how to be more efficient inside the arc. Prior to a January injury, he was in some MVP conversations.
Haliburton's regular season was already perhaps the best by a Pacers point guard, and he was the first floor general to be named to an All-NBA team for the blue and gold. But his playoff successes secured his spot on top of this list. He averaged 18.7 points and 8.2 assists per game in the postseason, guiding his team to the Eastern Conference Finals. There was no more debate after that run — the most recent Tyrese Haliburton season was the best by a Pacers point guard ever.
