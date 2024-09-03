Top five seasons by a small forward in Indiana Pacers history
The Indiana Pacers have a strong past at the small forward position. In the history of the franchise, many impressive wings have guided the blue and gold to some of their most successful seasons.
Finding the best season by a small forward in Indiana's history is difficult. There's some winners who have led the team deep into the postseason. Some threes were elite defenders. Others were top-tier scorers. A few, and the best, players were two-way stars.
It's a strong position group, and sorting out which small forwards have the best individual season in Pacers franchise history is challenging. Here is a list of the top campaigns.
Honorable Mentions: Paul George in 2012-13 and T.J. Warren in 2019-20
George began his ascent into stardom in 2012-13, averaging 17.4 points and 7.6 rebounds per game. His defense was tremendous, his passing was effective, and he guided Indiana to the Eastern Conference Finals. He was named to the All-NBA Third Team and won the league's Most Improved Player award. George was tremendous for a great team, but his peak with the Pacers came later.
Warren significantly improved defensively in 2019-20, and he was a 20 points per game scorer. In the NBA bubble, he was one of the best players in the league and was named to the All-Bubble first team. His two-way play for a team that finished fourth in the East was terrific, and had that team had more postseason success, Warren could have reached this top five.
5: Jalen Rose in 1999-2000
Rose had many successful seasons for the blue and gold, including scoring over 20 points per game in 2000-01. But the season prior, Rose hit his peak for Indiana and had an unforgettable season.
The Michigan product averaged 18.2 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 4.0 assists per game. He improved significantly as a three-point shooter and became a starter on one of the NBA's best teams. Rose won Most Improved Player.
Yet what made this season a top-five campaign on the wing for the Pacers was his postseason play. Rose scored 21 points per game in the playoffs as the Pacers reached the NBA Finals for the first time, and during that series against the Los Angeles Lakers, Rose was often the most impactful player on Indiana's roster. That's what lands this season in the top five.
4: Danny Granger in 2008-09
Like Rose and George, Granger won Most Improved Player during his best season. In 2008-09, he was named an All-Star for the first time as he blossomed into one of the NBA's best scorers.
Granger knocked in 25.8 points per game that year, which is the second-best figure the Pacers franchise has seen in its NBA era. That number ranked fifth in the entire NBA, behind only Dwyane Wade, LeBron James, Kobe Bryant, and Dirk Nowitzki. Granger was fourth in points per minute.
He was a lethal scorer and added 5.1 rebounds per night. Indiana did not reach the playoffs in that season, though, so Granger's total-campaign impact is smaller than others on this list.
3: Paul George in 2015-16
George had a nasty lower right leg injury that kept him out for almost all of the 2014-15 season, but he returned with a terrific campaign the following year.
The Fresno State product averaged 23.1 points per game, which was his career high at the time. He played in 81 games despite missing significant time in the prior season and was able to hit the hardwood for almost 35 minutes a night.
His defense was still terrific, which landed him on the All-Defense Second Team. George also averaged over seven rebounds and four assists per game. He was a menace on both ends of the floor.
He was named to the All-NBA Third-Team again, and his production in the playoffs was remarkable. George averaged over 27 points per game on terrific efficiency in the postseason, though the Pacers lost a tough first-round series to the second-seeded Toronto Raptors. It wasn't on George, though, who had a terrific year that didn't quite match his best team success.
2: Metta Sandiford-Artest (then Ron Artest) in 2003-04
Artest's only All-Star season came with the Pacers franchise in 2003-04, and he hit a high that is hard to match.
The New York native averaged over 18 points per game, which was his career high at the time. Artest had always been known for his defense, but he grew significantly on the offensive end in the early 2000s. The scoring made him one of the league's best two-way talents.
Artest went on to make the All-NBA Third Team. He was an All-Star for the first and only time. But his most significant accolade was winning Defensive Player of the Year — he shut guys down on the less glamorous end of the hardwood. The Pacers made it to the Eastern Conference Finals but fell to the Detroit PIstons.
The following season, Artest was sensational for seven games and on track to have one of the greatest seasons by a Pacers player ever. But the Malice at the Palace took place early in that campaign, and Artest was suspended for the rest of the season. Artest had many more solid years, but they didn't come in Indiana. He won a championship in 2010.
1: Paul George in 2013-14
George's best season with the Pacers was in 2013-14. While his offensive peak came later, this season contained the strongest combination of offensive firepower, defensive ability, and team success.
The now nine-time All-Star averaged over 20 points per game for the first time. He upped his three-point volume, defended at a high level, and guided the blue and gold to the top seed in the Eastern Conference.
In the regular season, he was an All-Star and made the All-NBA Third Team. George finished seventh in MVP voting and made the All-Defense First Team. He was tremendous.
When the postseason came around, Indiana wasn't playing their best basketball. They struggled compared to expectations in the first two rounds of the playoffs but still made the conference finals before losing to the Miami Heat in six games. George averaged 22.6 points and 7.6 rebounds per game in the postseason, capping off his best season for the franchise and the best campaign ever from a Pacers wing.
