The top five seasons by an Indiana Pacers player in franchise history
The Indiana Pacers have a top-three MVP finisher, an All-Time great shooter, and one of the best combined passing and shooting seasons by an individual in their franchise history. Some members of the blue and gold have hit incredible peaks.
Along the way, they had multiple All-NBA talents and some NBA legends on the roster. It's not easy to pick out who has the best individual season of all time by a Pacers player, especially given the franchise's history of postseason success.
Trying to sort out the five best seasons by a player donning an Indiana uniform is a tough exercise. Here's the best campaigns by a Pacers player ever. Victor Oladipo, then-Ron Artest, Paul George, and Reggie Miller have some great seasons that just miss this list.
5: Tyrese Haliburton in 2023-24
Haliburton has the best season by a Pacers point guard ever, and his most recent campaign lands him on this list. The All-NBA ball handler was terrific in the last Pacers campaign and guided the team to the Eastern Conference Finals.
The 24-year old averaged 20.1 points and a league-leading 10.9 assists per game. His numbers were much better than that before suffering a mid-season hamstring injury, but he still finished well and guided one of the best offenses the association has ever seen.
That led to a playoff berth, and Haliburton averaged 18.7 points and 8.2 assists per game during his team's run to the conference finals. He hit clutch shots and had many big games along the way before being named to the All-NBA Third Team.
He was also an All-Star and finished ninth in Most Improved Player voting, his second-straight season in the top-ten for that award. Haliburton was incredible on offense and impactful all season long, and it was one of the best seasons by a Pacer ever.
4: Jermaine O'Neal in 2002-03
Looking at just the regular season, 2002-03 might have been O'Neal's best season. One year after winning the NBA's Most Improved Player award, the power forward averaged 20.8 points and 10.3 rebounds per game while shooting 48.4% from the field.
O'Neal upped his assist numbers in this season and hit a new level on the defensive end. He was a terrific two-way player, and averaging a double-double landed him on the All-NBA Third Team. The South Carolina native had a great year.
He also was an All-Star for the second time and was growing into one of the best players in the NBA. Unfortunately for O'Neal and his spot on this list, the Pacers didn't have much team success in 2002-03.
Indiana went 48-34, which landed them as the third seed in the Eastern Conference. They then lost in the first postseason round, falling to the Boston Celtics in six games. O'Neal averaged a monstrous 22.8 points and 17.0 rebounds per game in that best-of-seven, and his statistical campaign was incredible. But the team's lack of winning holds this season back on this list.
3: Paul George in 2013-14
The 2013-14 season featured many frustrating moments for the Pacers, and it still has a somewhat negative perception compared to other tremendous years for the franchise. That understanding hurts the thinking when it comes to this campaign from George, which was outstanding and his best for the blue and gold.
The two-way wing was everywhere in 2013-14. He scored a then career-high 21.3 points per game, a number he wouldn't exceed until 2016 — and his defense slipped at that time. In 2014, however, George was a borderline elite scorer and defender, finishing on the All-Defensive Second Team and receiving Defensive Player of the Year votes.
George finished ninth in MVP voting and was named to the All-NBA Third Team. On top of his scoring, he averaged 6.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game, solid numbers, and guided Indiana to 56 wins.
The blue and gold reached the Eastern Conference Finals that year before losing to LeBron James and the Miami Heat again. George was effective in the playoffs, averaging 22.6 points per game on solid efficiency, and that made the playoff run possible despite the team dealing with some new issues.
George had better scoring seasons later for Indiana, but his was his best campaign when it came to two-way play, and it was accompanied by team success.
2: Jermaine O'Neal in 2003-04
O'Neal followed up his great 2002-03 season with an even better one in 2003-04. The two-way four man hit his peak for the blue and gold in that campaign and earned accolades no Pacers player had seen before.
The 1996 first-round draft pick averaged 20.1 points and 10.0 rebounds per game, good for his second-straight season averaging a double double. He upped his assist and block numbers from the prior year while cutting his foul rate — O'Neal was more effective in just about every way, and his defense was approaching elite levels.
He was an All-Star for the third-straight campaign, and his end-of-season awards were impressive. O'Neal was named to the All-NBA Second Team, which is still the best mark by a Pacers player ever, and he finished third in MVP voting behind just Kevin Garnett and Tim Duncan. O'Neal received two first-place MVP votes, which was second in the league.
From an accolades perspective, that is the best season in Pacers history. That Indiana group reached the Eastern Conference Finals, and J.O. averaged 19.2 points and 9.1 rebounds per game in the postseason. It was a terrific campaign that warrants consideration for the best in Pacers history.
1: Reggie Miller in 1997-98
Miller is a franchise icon in Indiana, and he earned the top spot on this list with a fantastic 1997-98 season.
The NBA 75th Anniversary Team member was electric in this campaign. He hit clutch shots often, earning himself a reputation as a master in big moments. He averaged 19.5 points per game and received MVP votes for the first time in his career.
Miller was an All-Star and made the All-NBA Third Team. Beyond the clutch situations, three-point shooting made this season stand out for Miller. He was among the top 10 in three-point attempts that season, and he was one of only three players in that top 10 to knock down 40% of his shots from deep. His combination of volume and accuracy was ahead of its time. He was impossible to guard.
The UCLA product also averaged 2.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game for a 58-win team that is considered among the best in franchise history. In the postseason, in which the Pacers made it to the Eastern Conference Finals, Miller averaged 19.9 points per game while maintaining his absurdly strong shooting ability.
Other campaigns have featured better stats or accolades, but none combine team success, awards, stats, and major moments like this Miller season. It's the best year by a Pacers player ever.
