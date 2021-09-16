LeVert Gets Lower Ranking Than Barrett In 2k

September 16, 2021
How Is New York Knicks' R.J. Barrett Ranked Higher Than This Former Brooklyn Nets' Star In NBA 2k22?

R.J. Barrett of the New York Knicks got a higher overall ranking than Caris LeVert of the Indiana Pacers in NBA 2k22.
Author:
Publish date:
Caris LeVert of the Indiana Pacers is one of the rising stars in the NBA. 

Last season the 27 year old averaged 20.2 points, 4.6 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game. 

The season before (when he was on the Brooklyn Nets), he averaged 18.7 points, 4.2 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game. 

He's a borderline All-Star. 

That's why it comes as a surprise that he is ranked lower than R.J. Barrett in NBA 2k22. 

Barrett of the New York Knicks was the third overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, and has the potential to be an NBA All-Star sometime in the near future. 

Yet, his averages were lower than LeVert last season. 

During the 2020-21 season, Barrett averaged 17.6 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game. 

LeVert averaged more points and rebounds than Barrett. 

They both shot the same percentage from the field (44.1% FG), and while Barrett did shoot a better percentage from the three-point range (40.1% 3P) in comparison to LeVert's 32.6%, Barrett took less attempts. 

LeVert attempted 5.5 three-pointers per game and Barrett attempted 4.3 three-pointers per game. 

The other advantage that Barrett has is that the Knicks went 41-31 and were the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference. 

Meanwhile, the Pacers went 34-38 and just missed the playoffs (losing the final play-in game against the Washington Wizards). 

Barrett got an 83 overall rating and LeVert got an 82 overall rating, but they probably should either have been the same rating, or LeVert as one or two points better. 

The full list of ranking can be seen here.

