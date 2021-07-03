NBA Playoffs Bucks-Hawks: Here's What Bobby Portis Tweeted On Saturday Before Game 6

Bobby Portis and the Milwaukee Bucks play Game 6 on Saturday against the Hawks.

Bobby Portis had 22 points, and eight rebounds in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals when he started in place of the injured Giannis Antetokounmpo.

On Saturday, the day of Game 6, Portis sent out a Tweet, and his post can be seen embedded below.

The Bucks lead the series 3-2.

The Atlanta Hawks are 2-point favorites over the Milwaukee Bucks for Game 6 in Atlanta, according to FanDuel.

