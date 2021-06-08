NBA Playoffs: Hawks' De'Andre Hunter Official Status Against 76ers

De'Andre Hunter of the Hawks will miss Game 2 against the 76ers on Tuesday evening.

The status of Hunter for Game 2 can be seen in a post below from FantasyLabs NBA.

The Hawks won the first game of the series 128-124 and own a 1-0 series lead over the 76ers.

The 76ers are 6.5-point favorites for Game 2 in Philadelphia against the Atlanta Hawks, according to FanDuel.

