Keifer Sykes Signs With Indiana Pacers After Hitting Game Winner

$1 Million Shot And An NBA Contract On The Same Day
Tuesday evening was a huge night for Keifer Sykes.
The 27-year-old point guard from Chicago, Illinois, hit the game winning shot in the TBT Tournament, which won his team $1 million (the video of the game winning shot can be seen in a Tweet below from the TBT's Twitter account.
The shot gave Boheim's Army a 69-67 over Team 23 to win the tournament's championship.
Later in the evening, Sykes signed with the Indiana Pacers (see Tweet below from Shams Charania of The Athletic).
Sykes went undrafted in 2015 out of University of Wisconsin-Green Bay.
NBA stints:
2015: Cleveland Cavaliers NBA Summer League Team
2015: San Antonio Spurs Pre-Season
2015-16: Austin Spurs (G-League).
2016: Golden State Warriors NBA Summer League team.
Sykes has also had a lengthy overseas career, and most recently played for South East Melbourne Phoenix of the NBL.
