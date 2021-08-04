Keifer Sykes Signs With Indiana Pacers After Hitting Game Winner

Sports Illustrated home
$1 Million Shot And Signs An NBA Contract In The Same Night

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Keifer Sykes signed with the Indiana Pacers on the same night he hit the game winning shot in the TBT Tournament. Over the years, Sykes has played for the Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors in NBA Summer League, and also played pre-season for the San Antonio Spurs.

Tuesday evening was a huge night for Keifer Sykes. 

The 27-year-old point guard from Chicago, Illinois, hit the game winning shot in the TBT Tournament, which won his team $1 million (the video of the game winning shot can be seen in a Tweet below from the TBT's Twitter account. 

The shot gave Boheim's Army a 69-67 over Team 23 to win the tournament's championship. 

Later in the evening, Sykes signed with the Indiana Pacers (see Tweet below from Shams Charania of The Athletic). 

Sykes went undrafted in 2015 out of University of Wisconsin-Green Bay. 

NBA stints: 

2015: Cleveland Cavaliers NBA Summer League Team

2015: San Antonio Spurs Pre-Season 

2015-16: Austin Spurs (G-League). 

2016: Golden State Warriors NBA Summer League team. 

Sykes has also had a lengthy overseas career, and most recently played for South East Melbourne Phoenix of the NBL. 

