Pacers Rookie Duarte Is Already The Same Age As Giannis Was In His 6th Season

Indiana Pacers rookie Chris Duarte is already 24 years old, and he has yet to play in an NBA game. Giannis Antetokounmpo was 24 years old in his sixth NBA season with the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Indiana Pacers selected Chris Duarte with the 13th overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft.

Duarte has obviously not yet made his NBA debut, because the season does not being until October.

Last season Duarte was on the Oregon Ducks and averaged 17.1 points per game.

What is unique about the former Oregon star is he is already 24 years old.

For reference, Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks was 18 years old when he was drafted in 2013, and he was 24 years old during his sixth season in the NBA.

The Pacers are getting a rookie who has a mature game that hopefully develops into a solid NBA player right off the bat.

