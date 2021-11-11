Jokic Will Lose Over $200,000 For Suspension Against Pacers

Publish date:
$210,000? That's How Much This Player Lost For Being Suspended For The Pacers-Nuggets Game For What He Did Against The Heat
Nikola Jokic was suspended by the NBA for what he did against the Miami Heat on Monday, and did not play in the Denver Nuggets win over the Indiana Pacers.
The Denver Nuggets beat the Indiana Pacers 101-98 on Wednesday night, but they did so without their MVP Nikola Jokic.
Jokic was suspended for his actions in the game against the Miami Heat on Monday night (see Bleacher Report's tweet below).
According to ESPN's Bobby Marks, missing the game will cost Jokic $210,417, and the tweet can be seen embedded below from the Twitter account of Marks.
The Pacers are 4-8 after the loss and the Nuggets improved to 7-4.
