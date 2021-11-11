Jokic Will Lose Over $200,000 For Suspension Against Pacers

Skip to main content
    • November 11, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    $210,000? That's How Much This Player Lost For Being Suspended For The Pacers-Nuggets Game For What He Did Against The Heat
    Publish date:

    $210,000? That's How Much This Player Lost For Being Suspended For The Pacers-Nuggets Game For What He Did Against The Heat

    Nikola Jokic was suspended by the NBA for what he did against the Miami Heat on Monday, and did not play in the Denver Nuggets win over the Indiana Pacers.
    Author:

    Nikola Jokic was suspended by the NBA for what he did against the Miami Heat on Monday, and did not play in the Denver Nuggets win over the Indiana Pacers.

    The Denver Nuggets beat the Indiana Pacers 101-98 on Wednesday night, but they did so without their MVP Nikola Jokic. 

    Jokic was suspended for his actions in the game against the Miami Heat on Monday night (see Bleacher Report's tweet below). 

    According to ESPN's Bobby Marks, missing the game will cost Jokic $210,417, and the tweet can be seen embedded below from the Twitter account of Marks. 

    Read More

    The Pacers are 4-8 after the loss and the Nuggets improved to 7-4.

    • Enes Kanter And Myles Turner Get The Same 2k Ranking: Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers got the same rating in NBA 2k22 as Enes Kanter of the Boston Celtics. The two centers getting the same ranking comes as a surprise. Turner is one of the best defenders in the NBA, and while Kanter had a productive season, he is not on the same level as Turner. CLICK HERE.
    • Opinion: The Pacers Should Look At Harry Giles: The former Duke star was once ranked as the best player in the country in high school by ESPN. After several injuries, he never hit stardom as everyone had anticipated. However, he is still just 23-years-old and could for sure help many NBA teams, including the Pacers. CLICK HERE.
    • NBA Central Division Notebook: NBA 2k22 gave Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors the same ranking (96 overall) as Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks. Even though Antetokounmpo just won the NBA Finals MVP, is he actually a better player than Curry? CLICK HERE.

    USATSI_17122895_168388303_lowres
    News

    Jokic Will Lose Over $200,000 For Suspension Against Pacers

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_17134080_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's What Twitter Is Saying After The Pacers Lost To The Nuggets

    6 minutes ago
    USATSI_15879564_168388303_lowres
    News

    Pacers Will Pay Monta Ellis More Than The Warriors Will Pay Jordan Poole This Season

    7 minutes ago
    USATSI_13704383_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's What Former Pacers Star Victor Oladipo Tweeted

    8 minutes ago
    USATSI_17005314_168388303_lowres
    News

    Opinion: The Golden State Warriors Should Trade For Myles Turner

    9 hours ago
    USATSI_17063525_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's What Rick Carlisle Said After The Pacers Lost To The Nuggets

    10 hours ago
    USATSI_16251922_168388303_lowres
    News

    Jamal Murray's Injury Status For Pacers-Nuggets Game

    10 hours ago
    USATSI_13422227_168388303_lowres
    News

    Pacers' Caris LeVert Speaks About Kyrie Irving

    11 hours ago
    USATSI_16196601_168388303_lowres-2
    News

    Opinion: The New York Knicks Should Trade For Myles Turner

    11 hours ago