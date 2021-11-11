Jokic Will Lose Over $200,000 For Suspension Against Pacers

The Denver Nuggets beat the Indiana Pacers 101-98 on Wednesday night, but they did so without their MVP Nikola Jokic.

Jokic was suspended for his actions in the game against the Miami Heat on Monday night (see Bleacher Report's tweet below).

According to ESPN's Bobby Marks, missing the game will cost Jokic $210,417, and the tweet can be seen embedded below from the Twitter account of Marks.

The Pacers are 4-8 after the loss and the Nuggets improved to 7-4.

Related stories on NBA basketball