Kevin Durant Just Got Fined $25,000 For Doing This In The Pacers-Nets Game

    October 31, 2021
    $25,000? Kevin Durant Just Got Fined For Doing This In The Pacers-Nets Game
    $25,000? Kevin Durant Just Got Fined For Doing This In The Pacers-Nets Game

    The NBA announced that they have Kevin Durant $25,000 for throwing the ball into the stands during the Pacers-Nets game on Friday.
    The NBA has announced that Kevin Durant has been fined $25,000. 

    The announcement can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from NBA Commutations. 

    The Brooklyn Nets beat the Indiana Pacers on Friday night in Brooklyn 105-98, but Durant threw the basketball into the stands late in the third quarter (see clip below from The Action Network).

    The Nets advanced to 3-3 with the win, and Durant had 22 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists. 

    • Enes Kanter And Myles Turner Get The Same 2k Ranking: Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers got the same rating in NBA 2k22 as Enes Kanter of the Boston Celtics. The two centers getting the same ranking comes as a surprise. Turner is one of the best defenders in the NBA, and while Kanter had a productive season, he is not on the same level as Turner. CLICK HERE.
    • Opinion: The Pacers Should Look At Harry Giles: The former Duke star was once ranked as the best player in the country in high school by ESPN. After several injuries, he never hit stardom as everyone had anticipated. However, he is still just 23-years-old and could for sure help many NBA teams, including the Pacers. CLICK HERE.
    • NBA Central Division Notebook: NBA 2k22 gave Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors the same ranking (96 overall) as Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks. Even though Antetokounmpo just won the NBA Finals MVP, is he actually a better player than Curry? CLICK HERE.

