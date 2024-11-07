3 Takeaways From Pacers Gritty Win Over Magic
The Indiana Pacers held on to secure their fourth win of the 2024-25 season with a 118-111 victory over the Orlando Magic, evening their record at 4-4. A balanced offensive performance saw Indiana outshoot the Magic, hitting 48 percent from the field and 34 percent from three-point range. This win puts the Pacers back at .500 and highlights the team's promising cohesion. Here are the top three takeaways from this performance.
1. Jarace Walker’s Breakout Game
Forward Jarace Walker put on a show in what was arguably his best game yet as a Pacer. The former lottery pick from the 2023 NBA Draft has seen increased playing time this week, and his confidence on the court is becoming evident. Against Orlando, Walker came off the bench to score 17 points on a perfect 7-for-7 shooting, adding six rebounds, two steals, and a block. His impact on both ends of the court gave Indiana an added boost, as evidenced by his team-high +8 plus/minus rating. Drafted eighth overall out of the University of Houston, Walker was acquired on draft night from the Wizards in exchange for Bilal Coulibaly, along with two second-round picks. Wednesday’s performance showed why the Pacers were so high on him.
2. The Bench Comes Alive
Walker wasn’t the only standout on Indiana's bench. The reserves played an essential role in keeping the offense rolling, with contributions from multiple players. In his 17 minutes of action, Obi Toppin added four points on 2-for-3 shooting, giving the Pacers valuable minutes and energy. Veteran guard T.J. McConnell scored 15 points, shooting a perfect 7-for-7 from the floor in 17 minutes. Rookie Ben Sheppard chipped in six points on 2-for-3 shooting in 11 minutes. Collectively, Indiana’s bench was efficient and effective, only going four-deep yet outpacing Orlando’s reserves.
3. Back to .500 and Building Momentum
After a slow 1-3 start, the Pacers have won three of their last four games, thanks in part to their improved ball movement and increased pace. The key to this turnaround was the resurgence of All-Star guard Tyrese Haliburton. Slowed by a back injury early in the season, Haliburton looked closer to his usual form, setting the tempo and facilitating offense as Indiana picked up the pace. With their sights set on gaining consistency, the Pacers will look to carry this momentum on the road as they take on the Charlotte Hornets on Friday.
