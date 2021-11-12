Watch The Scuffle In The Pacers-Jazz Game

The Indiana Pacers beat the Utah Jazz 111-100 in Utah on Thursday night to advance to 5-8 and finish their four-game road trip with a 2-2 record.

However, during the fourth quarter things got very heated.

Myles Turner and Rudy Gobert got into a scuffle, and the clip of what happened can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of ESPN's SportsCenter.

Turner, Gobert, Donovan Mitchell and Joe Ingles were all ejected.

The Jazz dropped to 8-4 on the season.

Even though Turner got ejected he also did have something to celebrate on the night, because he moved into fifth place on the Pacers all-time block leaders list.

He had three blocks on the night, and now has 905 career bocks, which passes Dale Davis who had 904.

The next player on the list for him to catch is Roy Hibbert who has 990.

Related stories on NBA basketball