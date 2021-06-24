Five Things Rick Carlisle Needs to Fix First

The Indiana Pacers have hired Rick Carlisle to be their next head coach, according to ESPN's Tim MacMahon.

Carlisle spent 2003-07 at the helm for the Indiana Pacers and the last 13-years in Dallas as the head coach of the Mavericks.

After coaching in Dallas for over a decade and winning an NBA Championship, what went wrong that led to them parting ways, and what do the Pacers need to fix?

Five things Carlisle can do better: