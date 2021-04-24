76ers Bucks Showdown May be Disappointing

Ben Simmons is out, and Joel Embiid is a game-time decision on Saturday.

There may be some letdown during Saturday afternoon's ESPN nationally televised game between the Bucks and 76ers.

In a matchup that was supposed to feature the NBA's best and two teams battling for the number one seed in the Eastern Conference, the 76ers might be without some firepower.

Ben Simmons is already out, per Keith Pompey of the Atheltic.

"Ben Simmons (illness) will miss tomorrow’s game against the #Bucks. Joel Embiid (right shoulder soreness) and Furkan Korkmaz (right ankle sprain) are questionable," Pompey Tweeted Friday.

Joel Embiid is a game-time decision relayed by Eric Nehm of The Atheltic.

"No update on Joel Embiid yet. Doc Rivers said he thinks Embiid will go, but Embiid still needs to test his shoulder," Nehm Tweeted before Satuday's contest.

Embiid and Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo have been in the running for the MVP award, and just 2.5 games separate the teams for the second seed in the Eastern Conference.

The Bucks remain three games out of first, and the 76ers remain a half-game back of the Nets for first.