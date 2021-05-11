76ers' Joel Embiid Status in Pacers Game
Joel Embiid is questionable against the Pacers on Tuesday evening.
Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons and the Philadelphia 76ers are in Indianapolis to play the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday night.
The 76ers do not have a lot to lose as they have a three-game lead over the Brooklyn Nets for the first seed in the Eastern Conference, but the Pacers are playing for their lives as they are currently the ninth seed with a half-game lead over the Washington Wizards and a three-game lead over the Chicago Bulls.
The 76ers are favored by 6-points, according to FanDuel
However, Embiid is questionable to play, and his status can be seen below in a post from FantasyLabs NBA. He's listed as (illness) so it does not appear injury related.
