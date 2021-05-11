Sports Illustrated home
76ers' Joel Embiid Status in Pacers Game

Joel Embiid is questionable against the Pacers on Tuesday evening.
Author:
Publish date:

Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons and the Philadelphia 76ers are in Indianapolis to play the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday night. 

The 76ers do not have a lot to lose as they have a three-game lead over the Brooklyn Nets for the first seed in the Eastern Conference, but the Pacers are playing for their lives as they are currently the ninth seed with a half-game lead over the Washington Wizards and a three-game lead over the Chicago Bulls.

The 76ers are favored by 6-points, according to FanDuel

However, Embiid is questionable to play, and his status can be seen below in a post from FantasyLabs NBA. He's listed as (illness) so it does not appear injury related. 

Related stories on NBA basketball

  • BJORKGREN'S SEAT IS HOT: The Indiana Pacers' first-year head coach could be in jeopardy of losing his job, ESPN reports. CLICK HERE
  • PLAY-IN TOURNAMENT: The NBA is having a play-in tournament for the first time this year to determine the No. 7 and No. 8 seeds. Here's everything you need to know on how it works. CLICK HERE
  • RUSS MAKES NBA HISTORY: Russell Westbrook and the Wizards lost to the Hawks in Atlanta on Monday, but Westbrook got his 182nd career triple-double, the new NBA record. CLICK HERE.
  • PACERS GET MUCH NEEDED VICTORY: The Pacers beat the Cavs 111-102 on Monday night in Cleveland, and the win had them regain the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference after the Wizards fell to the Hawks in Atlanta on the same night. CLICK HERE.

News

