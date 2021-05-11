76ers' Joel Embiid Status in Pacers Game

Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons and the Philadelphia 76ers are in Indianapolis to play the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday night.

The 76ers do not have a lot to lose as they have a three-game lead over the Brooklyn Nets for the first seed in the Eastern Conference, but the Pacers are playing for their lives as they are currently the ninth seed with a half-game lead over the Washington Wizards and a three-game lead over the Chicago Bulls.

The 76ers are favored by 6-points, according to FanDuel

However, Embiid is questionable to play, and his status can be seen below in a post from FantasyLabs NBA. He's listed as (illness) so it does not appear injury related.

