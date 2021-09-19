Pacers Will Pay Monta Ellis More Than Thanasis Antetokounmpo

A Former NBA Star Who Isn't In The NBA Will Be Paid More By The Indiana Pacers Next Season Than The Milwaukee Bucks Will Pay Giannis Antetokounmpo's Brother Thanasis
The Indiana Pacers will pay Monta Ellis more money next season the Milwaukee Bucks will pay Giannis Antetokounmpo's brother Thanasis. Ellis has not played for the Pacers since 2017.
The Indiana Pacers waived Monta Ellis back in 2017, but when they did they decided to stretch out his remaining $11+ million over five years (see Tweet below from David Aldridge in 2017).
The Pacers have been paying Ellis for the last four years, and this upcoming season will be the last season they have to pay the former NBA star.
According to Sportrac, Ellis on the books of the Pacers for $2,245,400 next season.
Sportrac has the NBA Champion Milwaukee Bucks paying Giannis Antetokounmpo's brother Thanasis $1,729,217 next season.
Therefore, the Pacers will pay Ellis more to not play for them next season than the Bucks will pay Antetokounmpo.
