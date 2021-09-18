The Pacers Will Pay Ellis More Than The Knicks Will Pay Quickley Next Season

Monta Ellis will be paid more money by the Indiana Pacers next season than the New York Knicks will pay Immanuel Quickley. Yet, Ellis has not played for the Pacers since 2016-17.

Ellis played two seasons in Indiana and was a solid player for them, but they have been paying him not to play for them for the last four years, and next season will be the last year that they have to pay him.

David Aldridge's Tweet from 2017 can be seen embedded below explaining what happened when the Pacers waived Ellis.

Aldridge's Tweet from 2017: "Pacers will use the stretch provision on Monta Ellis, per source. Ellis's remaining $11.2M salary will be stretched over the next 5 years."

According to Sportrac, Ellis is on the books for $2,245,400 next season from the Pacers.

For reference, Spotrac has the New York Knicks paying Immanuel Quickley $2,210,640 next season.

Therefore, the Pacers will be paying a player who will not play for them, more than the Knicks will be paying Quickley, who averaged over 11 points per game as a rookie last season.

