A Win? Losing Streak Over For Pacers After Knocking Off The Spurs

The Indiana Pacers finally got back in the win column on Monday night in Indianapolis.

They broke a four-game losing streak when they defeated the San Antonio Spurs 131-118.

The Pacers advanced to 2-6 while the Spurs fell to 2-5.

"The spirit of sharing the ball was terrific," Rick Carlisle said of his team who had 37 assists. "We won the third quarter which is something, that we haven't done, I don't know if we've done it all year, so that was an important step to take."

While the Spurs do not have a good record, they did just beat the Milwaukee Bucks in Wisconsin on Saturday evening.

The same Bucks team that beat the Pacers last week on their home floor.

"It was a much needed win against a team that had just beaten the world champions," Carlisle said.

The Pacers were once again without star point guard Malcolm Brogdon who is out with a hamstring injury and has missed the last three games.

All-Star Domantas Sabonis led the way with 24 points, 13 rebounds and six assists.

Myles Turner had a big night with 19 points, eight rebounds and three blocks.

Caris LeVert also played in his second game of the season, and had 16 points, two rebounds and seven assists.

Overall, the win was a total group effort, and they took care of business in the important parts of the game.

They will host the New York Knicks on Wednesday, who will come in with an impressive 5-2 record.