A Win? Losing Streak Over For Pacers After Knocking Off The Spurs

Skip to main content
    • November 2, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsScheduleRosterHistorySI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    A Win? Losing Streak Over For Indiana Pacers After Knocking Off The Spurs
    Publish date:

    A Win? Losing Streak Over For Indiana Pacers After Knocking Off The Spurs

    The Indiana Pacers defeated the San Antonio Spurs 131-118 on Monday night.
    Author:

    The Indiana Pacers finally got back in the win column on Monday night in Indianapolis. 

    They broke a four-game losing streak when they defeated the San Antonio Spurs 131-118. 

    The Pacers advanced to 2-6 while the Spurs fell to 2-5. 

    "The spirit of sharing the ball was terrific," Rick Carlisle said of his team who had 37 assists. "We won the third quarter which is something, that we haven't done, I don't know if we've done it all year, so that was an important step to take."

    While the Spurs do not have a good record, they did just beat the Milwaukee Bucks in Wisconsin on Saturday evening. 

    The same Bucks team that beat the Pacers last week on their home floor. 

    Read More

    "It was a much needed win against a team that had just beaten the world champions," Carlisle said. 

    The Pacers were once again without star point guard Malcolm Brogdon who is out with a hamstring injury and has missed the last three games. 

    All-Star Domantas Sabonis led the way with 24 points, 13 rebounds and six assists. 

    Myles Turner had a big night with 19 points, eight rebounds and three blocks. 

    Caris LeVert also played in his second game of the season, and had 16 points, two rebounds and seven assists. 

    Overall, the win was a total group effort, and they took care of business in the important parts of the game. 

    They will host the New York Knicks on Wednesday, who will come in with an impressive 5-2 record. 

    USATSI_17076607_168388303_lowres
    News

    A Win? Losing Streak Over For Pacers After Knocking Off The Spurs

    35 seconds ago
    USATSI_16196601_168388303_lowres-2
    News

    Opinion: The New York Knicks Should Trade For Myles Turner

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17067633_168388303_lowres
    News

    Myles Turner Gets The Crowd Hyped Before Tennessee Titans-Indianapolis Colts Game On Sunday

    7 hours ago
    USATSI_17005314_168388303_lowres
    News

    Opinion: The Golden State Warriors Should Trade For Myles Turner

    7 hours ago
    USATSI_17063560_168388303_lowres
    News

    San Antonio Spurs Starting Lineup Against The Indiana Pacers

    13 hours ago
    USATSI_17063544_168388303_lowres
    News

    Indiana Pacers Starting Lineup Against San Antonio Spurs

    13 hours ago
    USATSI_16018226_168388303_lowres
    News

    Pacers Announce Official Injury Report Before Game With Spurs

    14 hours ago
    USATSI_17063525_168388303_lowres
    News

    Important Info If You're Betting On The Spurs-Pacers Game

    14 hours ago
    Malcolm Brogdon
    News

    Malcolm Brogdon's Official Status Announced For Spurs-Pacers Game

    14 hours ago