Caris LeVert Reportedly Traded To Cavs For This Package

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Indiana Pacers have traded shooting guard Caris LeVert to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Wojnarowski wrote: "*The Cavs are sending a package to the Pacers that includes Ricky Rubio’s expiring contract, lottery-protected 2022 first-round pick and two second-round picks, sources tell ESPN."

Wojnarowski added: "LeVert is thrilled with the chance to return to his Ohio home and join an emerging contender with Cavs. He gives Cleveland a significant wing player who'll be eligible for an extension this summer. Pacers get Cavs first-round pick and a Houston second that'll be in low 30's. This is likely the start of a dramatic trade deadline makeover for the Indiana roster. Myles Turner and Domantas Sabonis are among key players who remain in trade talks."

The Pacers have a veteran led team, but have failed to meet any sort of expectations this season as they are the 13th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 19-35 record in 54 games.

Even their 13th overall pick in this past summer's draft was Chris Duarte, who is 24-year-old.

They also added NBA Champion head coach Rick Carlisle over the offseason.

The franchise was building a roster for a playoff run not a rebuilding mode, but clearly it's time for them to be sellers at the deadline.

They missed the postseason last year, and will likely miss the postseason once again this season.