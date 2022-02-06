Caris LeVert Reportedly Traded To Cavs For This Package
According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Indiana Pacers have traded shooting guard Caris LeVert to the Cleveland Cavaliers.
The tweet from Wojnarowski can be seen embedded below.
Wojnarowski wrote: "*The Cavs are sending a package to the Pacers that includes Ricky Rubio’s expiring contract, lottery-protected 2022 first-round pick and two second-round picks, sources tell ESPN."
Wojnarowski also added more about the deal in the tweets that are seen embedded below.
Wojnarowski added: "LeVert is thrilled with the chance to return to his Ohio home and join an emerging contender with Cavs. He gives Cleveland a significant wing player who'll be eligible for an extension this summer. Pacers get Cavs first-round pick and a Houston second that'll be in low 30's. This is likely the start of a dramatic trade deadline makeover for the Indiana roster. Myles Turner and Domantas Sabonis are among key players who remain in trade talks."
The Pacers have a veteran led team, but have failed to meet any sort of expectations this season as they are the 13th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 19-35 record in 54 games.
Even their 13th overall pick in this past summer's draft was Chris Duarte, who is 24-year-old.
They also added NBA Champion head coach Rick Carlisle over the offseason.
The franchise was building a roster for a playoff run not a rebuilding mode, but clearly it's time for them to be sellers at the deadline.
They missed the postseason last year, and will likely miss the postseason once again this season.