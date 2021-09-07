Former Pacer Signs With Bulls

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Alize Johnson cleared waivers after being released by the Brooklyn Nets and he has now agreed to a deal with the Chicago Bulls. Johnson began his career with the Indiana Pacers.

The Brooklyn Nets announced that they waived Alize Johnson on Friday (see Tweet below from the team).

On Monday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Johnson had cleared waivers (see Tweet below).

Less than an hour after he cleared waivers, Wojnarowski reported that Johnson agreed to a two-year, $3.6 million contract with the Chicago Bulls (see Tweet below).

Johnson spent 18 games with the Nets last season after beginning his career in Indiana on the Pacers.

In 2018-19, he was a rookie after being the 50th overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft.

During his rookie season he only averaged 4.6 minutes per game in just 14 games.

He played a tad more minutes in his second season (6.9), and started one game.

The best game he ever had on the Pacers was his 11 points and 17 rebounds performance against the Miami Heat in a 17-point win during his second season.

In the 14 games he played for Brooklyn last season, he averaged 10.5 minutes per contest.

He had two unbelievable games for the Nets during the 2020-21 season when he scored 23 points and grabbed 15 rebound against the Utah Jazz, and scored 20 points and grabbed 21 rebounds against the Pacers (his former team).

Overall, the move won't move the needle too much for the Bulls, but Johnson has shown he has legitimate promise to become a rotation-player in the NBA.

Not many players can say that scored 20+ points and grabbed 20+ rebounds in an NBA game.