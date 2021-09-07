Former Pacer Signs With Bulls

September 7, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsScheduleRosterHistorySI.com
Search
After Being Waived By The Brooklyn Nets, The Chicago Bulls Have Signed This Player

After Being Waived By The Brooklyn Nets, The Chicago Bulls Have Signed This Player

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Alize Johnson cleared waivers after being released by the Brooklyn Nets and he has now agreed to a deal with the Chicago Bulls. Johnson began his career with the Indiana Pacers.
Author:
Publish date:
According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Alize Johnson cleared waivers after being released by the Brooklyn Nets and he has now agreed to a deal with the Chicago Bulls. Johnson began his career with the Indiana Pacers.

The Brooklyn Nets announced that they waived Alize Johnson on Friday (see Tweet below from the team).

On Monday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Johnson had cleared waivers (see Tweet below).

Less than an hour after he cleared waivers, Wojnarowski reported that Johnson agreed to a two-year, $3.6 million contract with the Chicago Bulls (see Tweet below).

Johnson spent 18 games with the Nets last season after beginning his career in Indiana on the Pacers. 

In 2018-19, he was a rookie after being the 50th overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft. 

During his rookie season he only averaged 4.6 minutes per game in just 14 games. 

He played a tad more minutes in his second season (6.9), and started one game. 

The best game he ever had on the Pacers was his 11 points and 17 rebounds performance against the Miami Heat in a 17-point win during his second season. 

In the 14 games he played for Brooklyn last season, he averaged 10.5 minutes per contest. 

He had two unbelievable games for the Nets during the 2020-21 season when he scored 23 points and grabbed 15 rebound against the Utah Jazz, and scored 20 points and grabbed 21 rebounds against the Pacers (his former team).

Overall, the move won't move the needle too much for the Bulls, but Johnson has shown he has legitimate promise to become a rotation-player in the NBA.

Not many players can say that scored 20+ points and grabbed 20+ rebounds in an NBA game. 

USATSI_15897892_168388303_lowres
News

Former Pacer Signs With Bulls

USATSI_15783557_168388303_lowres
News

The Pacers Could Have Had A Big-Three If They Had Drafted These Players

USATSI_16476819_168388303_lowres
News

Pacers' Duarte Does Not Crack Top-10 For Rookie Of The Year Favorites

USATSI_11565731_168388303_lowres
News

Opinion: Pacers Should Give This Player A Look

USATSI_11710530_168388303_lowres
News

Former Pacers Player Waived By Brooklyn Nets

USATSI_15644214_168388303_lowres
News

Pacers And Knicks Tied For Eighth Best Odds To Win Eastern Conference

USATSI_16124311_168388303_lowres
News

Pacers Shut Down Curry Last Season

USATSI_10748469_168388303_lowres
News

Former Pacers Star Reportedly Works Out For Rockets

USATSI_16125642_168388303_lowres
News

Report: Former Pacers Star Works Out For Rockets