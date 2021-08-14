After Five-Team Trade Including Pacers, Russell Westbrook And LeBron James Are Already Working Out Together

LeBron James and Russell Westbrook are already working out together after Westbrook joined the Lakers via a five-team trade with the Pacers, Lakers, Wizards, Nets and Spurs.

Russell Westbrook and LeBron James appear to already be putting in hard work together this off-season.

The two were paired together after the five-team trade with the Los Angeles Lakers, Indiana Pacers, Brooklyn Nets, Washington Wizards and San Antonio Spurs.

Photos of them working out can be seen in a Tweet below from Bleacher Report.

The photos were from James’ Instagram and his post can be seen below.

The Pacers were lucky enough to be part of the five-team trade getting the Lakers number 22 overall pick, which they drafted Isaiah Jackson with.

The full trade details can be seen in a photo Tweeted below from Fred Katz of The Athletic.

