Pacers-Trail Blazers: Check Out The Photo Damian Lillard Posted To Instagram

After Only Scoring 4 Points Check Out The Photo Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard Posted To Instagram
Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers defeated the Indiana Pacers on Friday. On Saturday, Lillard posted a photo to Instagram.
The Indiana Pacers fell to the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday night 110-106, and are now 3-7 on the new season.
As for the Blazers, they snapped a three-game losing streak and advance to 4-5.
Damian Lillard has struggled to shoot the ball this season, and his struggles continued on Friday night.
He had 11 assists, but only four points on 2-13 shooting from the field and 0-6 from the three-point range.
On Saturday, Lillard posted a photo to Instagram which can be seen embedded below from his account.
