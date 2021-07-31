Are The Indiana Pacers Better Than The Boston Celtics After They Traded For Josh Richardson From The Mavericks?

Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsScheduleRosterHistorySI.com
Search
After The Boston Celtics Make A Trade With The Dallas Mavericks Are The Celtics Still Better Than The Indiana Pacers?

After The Boston Celtics Make A Trade With The Dallas Mavericks Are The Celtics Still Better Than The Indiana Pacers?

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Boston Celtics are finalizing a trade to acquire Josh Richardson from the Dallas Mavericks. Now the question remains, are the Boston Celtics still a much better team than the Indiana Pacers?
Author:
Updated:
Original:
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Boston Celtics are finalizing a trade to acquire Josh Richardson from the Dallas Mavericks. Now the question remains, are the Boston Celtics still a much better team than the Indiana Pacers?

The Indiana Pacers were 34-38 last season and the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference while the Boston Celtics were the seventh seed with a record of 36-36. 

Most people would not be shocked by the Pacers record as it stood, but the Celtics were considered one of the premier teams in all of the Eastern Conference. 

They have made the Eastern Conference Finals in two of the last four seasons. 

According to Shams Charania of the Athletic on Friday night, the Celtics are finalizing a deal to acquire Josh Richardson from the Dallas Mavericks (see Tweet below from Charania). 

Richardson averaged 12.1 points per game for the Mavericks last season. 

He's turned into a nice role player, but at one point with the Miami Heat he looked like a rising star (16.6 PPG in 2019). 

The Celtics are also an organization that has been known to get the best out of players (think about Isaiah Thomas averaging 28.9 points per game in 2017).

Both the Pacers and Celtics will be better next season. 

The Celtics now have Richardson and get All-Star Jaylen Brown back healthy. 

Meanwhile, the Pacers get a healthy T.J. Warren, Myles Turner and a full season with Caris LeVert to go with Malcolm Brogdon and All-Star Domantas Sabonis. 

The Pacers also have a new coach with Rick Carlisle, and so do the Celtics with Ime Udoka. 

Carlisle has won an NBA Championship as a coach, and Udoka is a first-year head coach. 

That being said, the Celtics have Jayson Tatum who is clearly the best player on both teams. 

Overall, a clicking Pacers team will likely find themselves in the middle of the pack in the playoff picture, while a fully peaking Celtics squad could be one of the top-three teams. 

Prediction: Celtics and Pacers are both better than they were last season, but the Celtics are still the better team by several games. 

USATSI_15800473_168388303_lowres
News

Are The Indiana Pacers Better Than The Boston Celtics After They Traded For Josh Richardson From The Mavericks?

USATSI_16477950_168388303_lowres
News

Report: New York Knicks Tried To Make Trade With Indiana Pacers After NBA Draft

USATSI_16152865_168388303_lowres
News

Report: The Indiana Pacers had interest in Lakers' Alex Caruso

USATSI_16008001_168388303_lowres
News

Pacers Exercise Team Option On Edmond Sumner

USATSI_16118129_168388303_lowres
News

Are The Washington Wizards Still Better Than The Indiana Pacers After The Russell Westbrook Trade To The Lakers?

USATSI_16476742_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Draft: Pacers Draft Oregon's Chris Duarte With First Round Pick

USATSI_13297368_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Metta World Peace Tweeted About The Pacers After The Bucks Won The NBA Championship

USATSI_16477936_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Draft: Here's What Isaiah Jackson Tweeted After Being Drafted By The Pacers

USATSI_16056138_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Draft: Here's What Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns Tweeted About Pacers' Chris Duarte