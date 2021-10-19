Check Out What The Pacers Tweeted After The Colts Win

Publish date:
After The Colts Beat The Texans On Sunday Check Out The Photo This Eastern Conference NBA Team Tweeted
The Indiana Pacers sent out a Tweet with a photo after the Indianapolis Colts defeated the Houston Texans on Sunday.
The Indiana Pacers sent out a Tweet with a photo after the Indianapolis Colts beat the Houston Texas on Sunday.
The Tweet from the Pacers with the photo can be seen in a post that is embedded below from the team's Twitter account.
The photo was of Myles Turner, Duane Washington Jr., and Deeky Jarreau outside of Lucas Oil Stadium in downtown Indianapolis right near where the Pacers play their home games.
The Colts won 31-3 to advance to 2-4 in the NFL's regular season.
In just three days, the Pacers will begin the 2021-22 NBA regular season with their first game on the road against the Charlotte Hornets.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- Enes Kanter And Myles Turner Get The Same 2k Ranking: Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers got the same rating in NBA 2k22 as Enes Kanter of the Boston Celtics. The two centers getting the same ranking comes as a surprise. Turner is one of the best defenders in the NBA, and while Kanter had a productive season, he is not on the same level as Turner. CLICK HERE.
- Opinion: The Pacers Should Look At Harry Giles: The former Duke star was once ranked as the best player in the country in high school by ESPN. After several injuries, he never hit stardom as everyone had anticipated. However, he is still just 23-years-old and could for sure help many NBA teams, including the Pacers. CLICK HERE.
- NBA Central Division Notebook: NBA 2k22 gave Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors the same ranking (96 overall) as Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks. Even though Antetokounmpo just won the NBA Finals MVP, is he actually a better player than Curry? CLICK HERE.