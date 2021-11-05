After The Pacers Beat The Knicks Here's What Myles Turner Posted To Instagram

Skip to main content
    • November 5, 2021
    After The Indiana Pacers Beat The New York Knicks Here's What Myles Turner Posted To Instagram
    Myles Turner had a huge night for the Indiana Pacers in their win over the New York Knicks.
    Myles Turner had a big night on Wednesday scoring a team-high 25 points, grabbing 13 rebounds, dishing out two assists and blocking three shots. 

    The Indiana Pacers defeated the New York Knicks 111-98 to advance to 3-6 on the season and have now won two straight games. 

    On Thursday Turner posted a clip to Instagram, and his post can be seen embedded below. 

    The Knicks fell to 5-3 on the season. 

    RJ Barrett had a team-high 23 points for New York.

    Enes Kanter And Myles Turner Get The Same 2k Ranking: Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers got the same rating in NBA 2k22 as Enes Kanter of the Boston Celtics. The two centers getting the same ranking comes as a surprise. Turner is one of the best defenders in the NBA, and while Kanter had a productive season, he is not on the same level as Turner.
    Opinion: The Pacers Should Look At Harry Giles: The former Duke star was once ranked as the best player in the country in high school by ESPN. After several injuries, he never hit stardom as everyone had anticipated. However, he is still just 23-years-old and could for sure help many NBA teams, including the Pacers.
    NBA Central Division Notebook: NBA 2k22 gave Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors the same ranking (96 overall) as Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks. Even though Antetokounmpo just won the NBA Finals MVP, is he actually a better player than Curry?

