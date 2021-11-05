After The Pacers Beat The Knicks Here's What Myles Turner Posted To Instagram

Myles Turner had a big night on Wednesday scoring a team-high 25 points, grabbing 13 rebounds, dishing out two assists and blocking three shots.

The Indiana Pacers defeated the New York Knicks 111-98 to advance to 3-6 on the season and have now won two straight games.

On Thursday Turner posted a clip to Instagram, and his post can be seen embedded below.

The Knicks fell to 5-3 on the season.

RJ Barrett had a team-high 23 points for New York.

Related stories on NBA basketball