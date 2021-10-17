Check Out What The Pacers Tweeted After The Colts Win

The Indiana Pacers sent out a Tweet with a photo after the Indianapolis Colts beat the Houston Texas on Sunday.

The Tweet from the Pacers with the photo can be seen in a post that is embedded below from the team's Twitter account.

The photo was of Myles Turner, Duane Washington Jr., and Deeky Jarreau outside of Lucas Oil Stadium in downtown Indianapolis right near where the Pacers play their home games.

The Colts won 31-3 to advance to 2-4 in the NFL's regular season.

In just three days, the Pacers will begin the 2021-22 NBA regular season with their first game on the road against the Charlotte Hornets.

Related stories on NBA basketball