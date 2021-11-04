Publish date:
After The Pacers Beat The Knicks Here's What Malcolm Brogdon Posted To Instagram
Malcolm Brogdon and the Indiana Pacers defeated the New York Knicks on Wednesday.
The Pacers advanced to 3-6, while the Knicks fell to 5-3.
Brogdon was playing for the first time in three games and scored 17 points, grabbed eight rebounds and dished out seven assists.
On Thursday the star point guard post photos to Instagram and his post can be seen embedded below.
The Pacers will play the Trail Blazers in Portland on Friday night.
