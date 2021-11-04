Skip to main content
    • November 4, 2021
    After The Pacers Beat The Knicks Here's What Malcolm Brogdon Posted To Instagram
    After The Pacers Beat The Knicks Here's What Malcolm Brogdon Posted To Instagram

    Malcolm Brogdon and the Indiana Pacers defeated the New York Knicks on Wednesday.
    Malcolm Brogdon and the Indiana Pacers defeated the New York Knicks on Wednesday.

    Malcolm Brogdon and the Indiana Pacers beat the New York Knicks on Wednesday in Indianapolis. 

    The Pacers advanced to 3-6, while the Knicks fell to 5-3. 

    Brogdon was playing for the first time in three games and scored 17 points, grabbed eight rebounds and dished out seven assists. 

    On Thursday the star point guard post photos to Instagram and his post can be seen embedded below. 

    The Pacers will play the Trail Blazers in Portland on Friday night. 

