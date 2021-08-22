The Pacers Could Have Had Paul George And Devin Booker In 2015

August 22, 2021
All-Stars Devin Booker And Paul George On The Same Team? Here's How The Suns And Clippers Stars Could Have Played Together On The Pacers

The Indiana Pacers could have drafted Devin Booker in the 2015 NBA Draft and paired him with Paul George. Booker has played his entire career for the Suns, while George has played for the Pacers, Oklahoma City Thunder and Los Angeles Clippers.
During the 2021 Western Conference Finals two of the three best players were Paul George and Devin Booker. 

Booker's Suns beat the Clippers in six games to advance to the NBA Finals. 

George was in his third trip to a Conference Finals (he made two with the Indiana Pacers in 2013 and 2014). Meanwhile, Booker was playing in the first post-season run of his career. 

Through six NBA seasons Booker has now been to the NBA Finals and been an All-Star two different times. 

Ironically enough, Booker and George could have been teammates with the Pacers. 

Rewind back to the 2015 NBA Draft when the Pacers drafted Myles Turner out of Texas with the 11th overall pick. 

That season, the team was led by George and they made the NBA Playoffs as the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference before losing to the Toronto Raptors in a seven game series in the first round. 

Turner has had an impressive career so far and had a productive rookie season, but the Pacers could have drafted Booker. 

That's right.

Booker was drafted by the Suns just two picks after the Pacers took Turner. 

George played two seasons with Turner on the Pacers, and if they had drafted Booker he would have played with the star guard. 

Maybe if they had drafted Booker, George would have never been traded. 

That will never be known. 

What is known is that George and Booker could have formed one of the best duos of scorers the NBA has ever seen. 

In just his second NBA season Booker averaged 22.1 points per game. 

Last season, Booker averaged 25.6 points per game on 48.4% shooting, and George averaged 23.3 points per game on over 41% shooting from the the three-point range. 

Turner ended up being a very solid pick for Indiana, but Booker is clearly the better player and would have made for one impressive duo in Indianapolis. 

