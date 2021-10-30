Watch Kevin Durant Gets A Technical Foul For Throwing The Ball Into The Stands During The Pacers-Nets Game

The Indiana Pacers lost to the Brooklyn Nets 105-98 on Friday night at Barclays Center.

During the game, Kevin Durant threw the ball into the stands.

The clip can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from The Action Network's Twitter account.

Durant got a technical foul for the action.

The Nets improved to a 3-3 record with the win, while the loss set the Pacers back with a 1-5 record on the season.

Related stories on NBA basketball