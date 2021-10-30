Watch Kevin Durant Gets A Technical Foul For Throwing The Ball Into The Stands During The Pacers-Nets Game

Publish date:
All The Way Into The Stands? You Won’t Believe What Kevin Durant Did In The Nets Win
Kevin Durant threw the basketball into the stands during the game between the Indiana Pacers and Brooklyn Nets.
The Indiana Pacers lost to the Brooklyn Nets 105-98 on Friday night at Barclays Center.
During the game, Kevin Durant threw the ball into the stands.
The clip can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from The Action Network's Twitter account.
Durant got a technical foul for the action.
The Nets improved to a 3-3 record with the win, while the loss set the Pacers back with a 1-5 record on the season.
