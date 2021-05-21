Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsScheduleRosterHistorySI.com
Search

Amazing Photo Captured of Bradley Beal and Russell Westbrook During Pacers Wizards Game

Russell Westbrook and Bradley Beal are leading the Wizards to a massive lead over the Pacers in Washington.
Author:
Publish date:

The Washington Wizards and Indiana Pacers are in the second half of their game on Thursday.

The winner of the game heads onto the regular NBA Playoffs, and the loser has their season ended on Thursday night.

So far, it has been all Wizards, and unless there is a spectacular comeback, the Pacers will be headed home.

During the game, there was an outstanding photo of Russell Westbrook and Bradley Beal captured.

The photo can be seen in a Tweet embedded below from Bleacher Report.

If the Wizards hold on, they will head to Philadelphia this weekend to take on the 76ers in the first game of a seven-game series.

Meanwhile, the Pacers will head into an off-season with a lot more questions than answers.

Related stories on NBA basketball

  • PACERS BEAT HORNETS TO ADVANCE: The Indiana Pacers smacked the Charlotte Hornets at home in Indiana during the first-ever play-in tournament game and now advance on to play Russell Westbrook and the Washington Wizards in a battle for the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference. CLICK HERE.
  • PLAY-IN TOURNAMENT: The NBA is having a play-in tournament for the first time this year to determine the No. 7 and No. 8 seeds. Here's everything you need to know on how it works. CLICK HERE
  • LEBRON JAMES HITS GAME WINNER: The Los Angeles Lakers beat the Golden State Warriors 103-100 at Staples Center on Wednesday night. Steph Curry did all he could, scoring 37 points, but it was not enough as LeBron James had a triple-double in the win. CLICK HERE.

USATSI_16095396_168388303_lowres
News

Wizards' Bradley Beal With Huge Dunk off Pass from Russell Westbrook

USATSI_16118062_168388303_lowres
News

Robin Lopez Gets MVP Chants During Wizards and Pacers Game

USATSI_16059768_168388303_lowres
News

Amazing Photo Captured of Bradley Beal and Russell Westbrook During Pacers Wizards Game

USATSI_16052251_168388303_lowres
News

Wizards' Russell Westbrook with Strong And-One in Game With Pacers

Malcolm Brogdon
News

Pacers' Malcolm Brogdon With Great Move on Wizards' Russell Westbrook

USATSI_16056554_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Playoffs: The Lakers Are Something That No One Else Has Been in 30 Years

Malcolm Brogdon
News

Pacers' Starting Lineup Against Wizards

USATSI_15929580_168388303_lowres
News

You Won't Believe Wizards' Russell Westbrook's Stats Against the Pacers This Year

Malcolm Brogdon
News

Pacers' Malcolm Brogdon Official Status Against Wizards