Amazing Photo Captured of Bradley Beal and Russell Westbrook During Pacers Wizards Game

Russell Westbrook and Bradley Beal are leading the Wizards to a massive lead over the Pacers in Washington.

The Washington Wizards and Indiana Pacers are in the second half of their game on Thursday.

The winner of the game heads onto the regular NBA Playoffs, and the loser has their season ended on Thursday night.

So far, it has been all Wizards, and unless there is a spectacular comeback, the Pacers will be headed home.

During the game, there was an outstanding photo of Russell Westbrook and Bradley Beal captured.

The photo can be seen in a Tweet embedded below from Bleacher Report.

If the Wizards hold on, they will head to Philadelphia this weekend to take on the 76ers in the first game of a seven-game series.

Meanwhile, the Pacers will head into an off-season with a lot more questions than answers.

Related stories on NBA basketball