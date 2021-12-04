Skip to main content
    • December 4, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Another Loss? Miami Heat Knock Off The Pacers In Indy
    Publish date:

    Another Loss? Miami Heat Knock Off The Pacers In Indy

    The Indiana Pacers lost to the Miami Heat at home on Friday evening.
    Author:

    The Indiana Pacers lost to the Miami Heat at home on Friday evening.

    The Indiana Pacers lost to the Miami Heat in Indianapolis on Friday evening by a score of 113-104. 

    The win advanced the Heat to 14-9, while the Pacers fell to 9-16 in their first 25 games of the 2021-22 NBA season. 

    "The second game in a row where the opponent just got going right away," Rick Carlisle said postgame. 

    The Pacers were coming off of a loss to the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday night also at home. 

    Caris LeVert led the team with 27 points, and Domantas Sabonis continues to be a force on the glass with 16 rebounds in the game. 

    Read More

    Over on the Heat's side, Kyle Lowry led the way with 26 points, and Duncan Robinson went off for 24 points. 

    Jimmy Butler did not play in the game. 

    With a lot of veterans on the roster, and their 13th overall pick Chris Duarte being 24-years-old this is clearly not the way they the Pacers would have wanted to start the season.  

    Even this early in the season they have dug themselves in to a hole in the standings.  

    They are the 13th seed in the Eastern Conference, and already a full four games back of the tenth seed, which is the final spot for the play-in tournament.  

    The NBA is an 82-game season, so of course a lot can change over the next few months, but if things don't turn around soon, they could once again be a team that does not make the postseason.  

    They made the play-in tournament last season, but lost to the Washington Wizards in the second game. 

    USATSI_17284795_168388303_lowres
    News

    Pacers Fall To Heat At Home

    55 seconds ago
    USATSI_17268983_168388303_lowres
    News

    Wild Finish In Pacers Loss To Hawks

    Dec 3, 2021
    USATSI_17144190_168388303_lowres
    News

    Pacers Starting Lineup Against The Hawks

    Dec 1, 2021
    USATSI_17005314_168388303_lowres
    News

    Myles Turner's Status For Hawks-Pacers Game

    Dec 1, 2021
    USATSI_17144052_168388303_lowres
    News

    Myles Turner Status For Pacers-Timberwolves Game

    Dec 1, 2021
    USATSI_17257311_168388303_lowres
    News

    Timberwolves Knock Off The Indiana Pacers

    Dec 1, 2021
    USATSI_17252160_168388303_lowres
    News

    Giannis And The Bucks Were Too Much For The Pacers To Handle

    Nov 28, 2021
    USATSI_17028083_168388303_lowres
    News

    Pacers And Bucks Starting Lineups

    Nov 28, 2021
    USATSI_17238403_168388303_lowres
    News

    Pacers Pick Up A Win Over The Toronto Raptors

    Nov 27, 2021