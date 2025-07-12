Another Pacers Guard Seems to Take Major Shot at Myles Turner on Social Media
The Indiana Pacers were two quarters away from winning their first NBA championship this season because of how good they were as a team. They played with a collectiveness that very few teams played with.
While Tyrese Haliburton and Pascal Siakam were the stars of their team, they got impacts from everyone on the squad. The team was great as a whole, as opposed to just a couple of players being great.
Myles Turner decided to leave the team and sign with the Bucks in the offseason. One player seemed to take a shot at him on social media, and now another Pacers guard seemingly has done the same.
More news: Myles Turner Takes Major Shot at Pacers in Bucks Introductory Press Conference
Andrew Nembhard has proven to be one of the key players the Pacers have on their roster. After Turner had his introductory press conference with the Bucks, Nembhard posted this on social media.
That seemingly is taking a shot directly at Turner, who had a lot of things to say about his time in Indy. Turner seemed to imply that the Pacers weren't going to be competitive next season, and that's why he left.
This Pacers team is still going to be really good next year, even without Tyrese Haliburton. Most of the team from the Finals run will return, except for Haliburton and Turner.
Indiana likely won't compete in the NBA Finals again, but they will likely be in the playoffs in what is a very weak Eastern Conference. This is a tight-knit team, too.
More news: Pacers Sign Free Agent Big Man to $21 Million Deal to Shore Up Front Court
The rest of the Pacers are going to band together next season with a massive chip on their shoulders. No one is going to give them any chance of making a run as they did this year.
Nembhard will be the starting point guard next year, and he is finally going to get to show his entire game. He could be ready to take a massive leap offensively next year.
In his final season with the Pacers, Turner averaged 15.6 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game. He shot 48.1 percent from the field and 39.5 percent from beyond the 3-point arc.
More news: Pacers Forward Could Make Major Statement in Summer League, Says Insider
For more news and notes on the Indiana Pacers, visit Indiana Pacers on SI.