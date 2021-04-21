Anthony Davis' Status for Thursday

It appears that Anthony Davis will play his first game in two months on Thursday night.

After missing over two months to injury, Anthony Davis could play on Thursday night against the Mavericks, he said to reporters on Wednesday (via ESPN Los Angeles and ESPN's Dave Mcmenamin's Tweet below).

The Lakers are most notably still without LeBron James, and having missed Davis for the last two months, find themselves in an unusual place in the NBA standings.

There are not many people who thought that the reigning NBA Champions would be over halfway through the season and not in a spot to have home-court advantage.

Right now, the Lakers are the fifth seed in the Western Conference, and while no team is expected to beat them in a playoff series no matter the seeding, the positioning is still vital for how rested they will be in each series.