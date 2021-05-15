Anthony Davis Status in Lakers Pacers Game
The Indiana Pacers will host the Los Angeles Lakers at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on Saturday afternoon in Indiana.
The Pacers are coming off a loss to the Milwaukee Bucks 142-133 in Indiana on Thursday, and if they had won that game, they would have surpassed the Charlotte Hornets in the standings.
However, heading into Saturday's showdown, the Pacers remain the ninth seed and the Hornets remain the eighth seed.
Anthony Davis is listed as questionable for the game with an adductor injury when the Lakers come to down, and Davis missed their last game against the Rockets.
The Lakers are 6.5 point favorites, according to FanDuel
