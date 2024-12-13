Are Aaron Nesmith or Ben Sheppard Playing? Pacers vs 76ers Full Injury Report
The Indiana Pacers will be taking on the Philadelphia 76ers later today for their first game since last Sunday. Indiana benefitted from the NBA Cup schedule going on and was able to get some needed time off.
However, they will continue to be shorthanded in this contest. Indiana will be without a few crucial pieces as they go up against the 76ers.
Forward Aaron Nesmith has been ruled out for the game due to a left ankle sprain. Additionally, guard Ben Sheppard has also been ruled out while he deals with a left oblique strain.
Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle provided an update on both players, saying that Nesmith was "weeks away" from returning. But Carlisle did say that Sheppard was closer to getting back on the court.
As for the 76ers, they should have their big three all in the lineup for this game. None of Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, or Paul George appeared on the injury report for Philadelphia.
So barring any last-minute changes, the Pacers will have to deal with the three stars. 76ers forward Caleb Martin has been ruled out due to right shoulder impingement, however.
Additionally, 76ers center Adem Bona has also been ruled out due to left knee tendinopathy.
The two teams have met once already this season, with the 76ers taking the game by a score of 118-114 on the road. Philadelphia was down a few players in that game so Indiana will need to be on their A-game if they want to come away with the win.
The Pacers have been trying to figure out how to turn their season around after a rough start. Indiana currently holds a record of 10-15 entering this game.
Carlisle spoke about what's been going on with Indiana and the difference between last year and this year.
"It's a different configuration for sure," Carlisle said. "This is different. Their styles are all unique. That's why I've been saying, this year's not like last year. The pieces so far have been different, particularly when you have some of your main guys out. It's taken some time and it's taken some effort to make it work better and better, hopefully. It's ongoing."
If Indiana can grab a win here, it could help propel them forward. If anything, this could be a confidence booster for a team that desperately needs some good fortune.
