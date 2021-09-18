Around The Eastern Conference: The Brooklyn Nets Just Signed A New Player

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Brooklyn Nets have signed Devontae Cacok.

The Brooklyn Nets have signed Devontae Cacok, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

The Tweet from Charania can be seen in a post that is embedded below.

Cacok is 24 years old, and according to Charania he "will go to training camp and compete for an open two-way spot".

The Pacers played the Nets three times last season, and were 0-3 in all three games.

The first game they lost was on February 10 in Brooklyn, and the score was 104-94.

The second game they lost was March 17 in Indiana, and the score was 124-115.

The third game they lost was on April 29 in Indiana, and the score was 130-113.

Related stories on NBA basketball